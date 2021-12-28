AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 494.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,890,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after buying an additional 63,270 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,027 shares of company stock worth $34,099,380 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $330.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.10. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 1.22. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.43.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.