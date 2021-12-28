AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $192,000 in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ONE Group Hospitality as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STKS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 7,500 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of STKS stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $417.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

