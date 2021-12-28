AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

