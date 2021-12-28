AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ONE Group Hospitality at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STKS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 226,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 890,656 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 115.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 179,831 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 176.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 185,087 shares during the period. 47.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 2.58. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STKS. Piper Sandler raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $422,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $33,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

