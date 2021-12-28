AdvisorShares Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 25.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.94. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

