AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 144 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $268.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $268.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.46 and its 200-day moving average is $243.85.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

