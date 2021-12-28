AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 2,152 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 20.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day moving average is $81.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.06.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

