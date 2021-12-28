AdvisorShares Investments LLC Takes Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 460,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,625 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

TNL stock opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.83. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.