AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,626 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTC opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.04. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $88.26 and a 52 week high of $94.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

