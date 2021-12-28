AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 37,603 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inseego by 24.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,514,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inseego by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,128,000 after buying an additional 264,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inseego by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 149,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Inseego by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,961 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a market cap of $624.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.59. Inseego Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ashish Sharma acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

