AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD opened at $302.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.