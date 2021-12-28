AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 48.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 52,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 101.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after buying an additional 46,678 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.7% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $243.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.21. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $246.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.13.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

