AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,087 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,737 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BUD. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.