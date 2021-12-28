AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 59,964 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,964 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,066 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3,699.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:REM opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61.

