Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 28 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 207.3% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,958.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,906.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,761.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,696.10 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

