Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 4th (NASDAQ:RICOU)

Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:RICOU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 4th. Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 8th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

RICOU stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,480,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,913,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at $671,000.

