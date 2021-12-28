Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director James K. Sims acquired 9,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $101,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,231. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Airgain by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Airgain by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 69,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,398. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $108.72 million, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.03. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

