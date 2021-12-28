AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 397 ($5.34).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.37) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.98) to GBX 435 ($5.85) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.65) to GBX 400 ($5.38) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

AJ Bell stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 377.60 ($5.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,431. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 255.20 ($3.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 487 ($6.55). The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 393.86. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 35.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.11), for a total transaction of £39,592.20 ($53,222.48). Also, insider Andrew James Bell acquired 263,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 378 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £994,332.78 ($1,336,648.45).

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.