Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.45. 1,007,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,000. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day moving average of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

