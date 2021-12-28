Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Position Lessened by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 966.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 341,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 309,823 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,372,000 after purchasing an additional 260,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,066,000 after acquiring an additional 252,925 shares during the period.

AMLP opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

