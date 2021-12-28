Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bbva USA

Bbva USA lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $116.62 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The firm has a market cap of $316.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.45 and a 200 day moving average of $170.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.11.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

