Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNA. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 809,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 407,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

