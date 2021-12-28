Allworth Financial LP Buys New Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,017,000 after buying an additional 130,008 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 552.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 281,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after buying an additional 86,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NULV opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56.

