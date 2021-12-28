Allworth Financial LP Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,223,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,794,431,000 after acquiring an additional 286,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,999,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,883,000 after buying an additional 267,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,446,000 after buying an additional 1,171,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NYSE:OKE opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $66.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

