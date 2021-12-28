Allworth Financial LP Has $97,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 56.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $1,006,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,959,000 after purchasing an additional 63,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 50.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $185.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.11. The stock has a market cap of $259.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.49. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $139.29 and a 12-month high of $188.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

