Allworth Financial LP Invests $83,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 14.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

NYSE:BIP opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

