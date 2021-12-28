Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after buying an additional 6,921,391 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,144 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,776 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,891.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,758,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,173 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,398,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $62.06.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

