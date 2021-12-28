Allworth Financial LP Takes $73,000 Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PZZA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after purchasing an additional 362,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after acquiring an additional 209,916 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,159,000 after acquiring an additional 162,047 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 539,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after acquiring an additional 158,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 295.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 200,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $134.63 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -328.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.15.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

