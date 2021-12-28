Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Position Lifted by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Raymond James began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.47.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

