Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,961.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,919.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,792.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

