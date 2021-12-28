Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.17 million, a PE ratio of 114.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 211,497 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 385,018 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 468,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after buying an additional 73,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 70,830 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

