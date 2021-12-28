Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,361,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,025 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.18% of Altria Group worth $153,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,683 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 132.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE MO opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

