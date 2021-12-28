Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,726 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 28,351 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 91,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

