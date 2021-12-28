Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 5.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.61 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

In other Progyny news, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $5,041,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $2,867,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,772 shares of company stock valued at $29,726,548 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

