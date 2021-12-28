Amalgamated Bank Has $2.80 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Workday by 58.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday by 457.1% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total value of $686,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 736,556 shares of company stock worth $193,113,999 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $279.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.60 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,104.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.11 and its 200 day moving average is $259.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.