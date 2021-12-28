Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,049 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Roku by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after acquiring an additional 245,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Roku by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after acquiring an additional 278,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Roku by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,213,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,912,000 after acquiring an additional 39,557 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU opened at $227.93 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $190.23 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.45.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.11.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $138,505,823. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

