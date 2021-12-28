Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,517 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after buying an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after buying an additional 6,007,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,243,000 after buying an additional 439,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $195,407,000 after buying an additional 783,530 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,119,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,034,000 after buying an additional 421,265 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.55. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

