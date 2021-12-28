Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. Amalgamated Financial reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

In related news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $382,604. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth $135,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 18,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,958. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

