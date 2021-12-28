Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Brokerages expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. Amalgamated Financial reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

In related news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $382,604. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth $135,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 18,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,958. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.