Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,393.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,461.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,440.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

