Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,969 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $994,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,393.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,461.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,440.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

