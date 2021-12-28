Ambire AdEx (ADX) Achieves Market Cap of $80.50 Million

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001198 BTC on popular exchanges. Ambire AdEx has a market cap of $80.50 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00044912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Token Profile

Ambire AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 147,043,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,601,213 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

