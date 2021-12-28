América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.32

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and traded as high as $20.78. América Móvil shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 3,474 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in América Móvil by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

