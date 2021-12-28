América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.32

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and traded as high as $20.78. América Móvil shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 3,474 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.
América Móvil Company Profile (NYSE:AMOV)
America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.