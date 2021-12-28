American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Senior Officer Acquires C$18,141.00 in Stock

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Senior Officer Jonathan Bruce Korol acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.63 per share, with a total value of C$18,141.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 215,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$781,873.47.

Shares of TSE HOT.UN opened at C$3.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.18. The firm has a market cap of C$301.20 million and a P/E ratio of -11.04. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a 52 week low of C$3.04 and a 52 week high of C$4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOT.UN. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 target price for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

