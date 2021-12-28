Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Prologis by 25.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Prologis by 31.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 204,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after buying an additional 48,804 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 45.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Prologis by 8.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 214,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $165.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.14. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $165.96. The company has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

