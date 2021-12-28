Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 3,925 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $169.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.76. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $446.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

