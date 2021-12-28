Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 68,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,599. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $113.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.