Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT) shares dropped 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.98). Approximately 27,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 113,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148 ($1.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £469.90 million and a P/E ratio of -4.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.63.

About Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

