Analysts Anticipate 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) will report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 360 DigiTech.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QFIN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA boosted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 108.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 676,754 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 22.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.08. 823,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,421. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 360 DigiTech (QFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.