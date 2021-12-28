Analysts Anticipate Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Azul reported earnings per share of ($1.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.73) to ($3.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.94 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZUL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Shares of AZUL remained flat at $$13.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,298. Azul has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Azul by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Azul by 845.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Azul by 85.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,910 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Azul by 36.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Azul by 83.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 45,393 shares during the period. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.