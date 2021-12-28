Analysts Anticipate Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). Beam Global reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $188.47 million and a P/E ratio of -24.78. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Global by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

